AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon will be the backup to Aaron Jones, who just signed an extension earlier this season. Dillon’s workload will certainly have a cap on it with the usage Jones is expected to get. The Packers are set to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

A second round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Dillon rushed 46 times for a total of 242 yards with a pair of touchdowns behind Jones, who had a huge season. He caught two passes for 21 yards as well. The Saints had one of the top rushing defenses last season and even with a good matchup, Dillon could struggle to see many touches in this offense in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dillon will not be a usable fantasy option in Week 1 given who is operating behind. Jones developed into one of the top running backs in the NFL, and Dillon is unlikely to have any fantasy value unless Jones is forced to miss time.