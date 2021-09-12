Davante Adams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams developed into the best player at his position, and he should be in for a big season in what could be the final season with Adams and Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers should have a good year on offense, and it will get started Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Davante Adams

Adams played in 14 games in the 2020 season, and he caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards with 18 touchdowns. He and Rodgers have the best quarterback-to-wide receiver duo in the NFL, and there is no reason to believe the numbers will dip this year. The Saints had a great season defensively last year, and they played well against the pass. Still, Adams has the talent to beat any defense thrown his way and should have a big opening day.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Adams is the No. 1 wide receiver option in the NFL heading into this weekend, and he should be in every fantasy football lineup.