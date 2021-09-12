Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Robert Tonyan was a touchdown-catching machine as the tight end of the Green Bay Packers last season, and fantasy owners hope he can get off to a good start in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints in Jacksonville.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan played in all 16 regular season games in 2020, and he caught 52 of 59 targets for 586 yards. He added 11 touchdowns and while that total could be difficult to replicate two seasons in a row, he should be a key red zone threat in an offense that should score plenty of points. A lot of the fantasy production that comes from the tight end position relies on touchdowns, and Tonyan should be in for big weeks when he’s able to find the end zone. The Saints had a fantastic defense in 2020, but the Packers have an offense that can compete with just about any defense in the league.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tonyan is right on the fringe of being a No. 1 tight end option heading into the weekend but will likely be in most fantasy football lineups. Just like many tight ends in this league, Tonyan’s performance will be determined by whether he scores a touchdown.