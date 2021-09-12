Hunter Henry start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Less than 24 hours after new teammate Jonnu Smith signed with the New England Patriots, Hunter Henry put pen to paper on a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the same team. The Patriots only had 12 receiving touchdowns as a team in 2020 and these two tight ends alone combined for 12. Henry put an end to the Jonnu Smith hype train, but then the question arose as to how these two star tight ends could coexist in the same offense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Henry played the first five seasons of his career for the Los Angeles Chargers, missing the 2018 season in its entirety due to injury. In half-point PPR leagues, Henry has yet to have a fantasy football season where he had fewer than 104 fantasy points. But, he has also been the main tight end on his team for the majority of his career after Antonio Gates retired. Henry didn’t get off to the best start in New England either dealing with a minor injury throughout the preseason that resulted in him being listed as the second tight end in this offense. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots utilize two star tight ends, but this won’t be anything completely new to them.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henry is a sit for Week 1 as we see how his injury recovery is going and how he and Smith are used in this offense.