Nelson Agholor start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Nelson Agholor has had a rollercoaster of a career over his six years in the league. Agholor came out of the University of Southern California in 2015 and was a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. He didn’t do much to return that value through his five-season in Philly as his best season was 62 receptions for 768 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017. Agholor found a new home in Las Vegas in 2020 and became quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite deep threat setting a career number in receiving yards and bringing in eight receiving touchdowns which were more than Agholor’s previous two seasons combined.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Nelson Agholor

Agholor was the big wide receiver signing for the Patriots this offseason and it was made so that this offense could become more pass-heavy. The entire team only had 12 receiving touchdowns last season and that was a prime target of something that the Patriots wanted to fix. Again, Agholor had eight receiving touchdowns just himself last year so hopefully, he can be that deep threat that Mac Jones relies on when he wants to air out the ball.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I think Agholor was a steal in fantasy drafts this year, but I can’t recommend you start him the week until we see how this offense adjusts with all of its new pieces.