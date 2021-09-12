Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

One of the bright spots of the 2020 New England Patriots offense was Jakobi Meyers, who was a second-year receiver out of North Carolina State University. While he played in 15 games in his rookie year, he was able to have a bigger impact in his second year totaling 59 receptions for 729 yards. If he is able to take another step forward on the arm of his new quarterback Mac Jones, Meyers could be primed for another career year.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

Meyers broke out onto the fantasy scene in Week 9 against the New York Jets where he caught 12 of 14 targets for 169 yards. Unfortunately, Meyers has still yet to find the endzone in his career, but that will probably be taken care of early in 2021. While Meyers was better in the eye test than on-paper in 2020, he was still a consistent part of this offense. With a new signal-caller under center, and some other weapons brought in this offseason, Meyers may be able to fly under the radar right into fantasy relevance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Meyers isn’t a start for Week 1, but you are hoping to see signs of life from this offense so you can maybe play him in the near future.