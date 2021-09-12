Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The rookie out of the University of Oklahoma was a fourth-round draft pick by the Patriots and was presumed to either be a practice squad player or a healthy scratch for the season. Rhamondre Stevenson responded to this by breaking off a 91-yard run very late in the fourth quarter of the Patriots first preseason game against the Washington Football Team. Stevenson then went on to lead the NFL in the preseason for rushing yards and rushing touchdowns which forced his team to take notice.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

A beneficiary of the Sony Michel trade to the Los Angeles Rams, Stevenson is expected to slot in as the backup to Damien Harris and to play complement the pass-catching abilities of James White. Stevenson played two seasons at Oklahoma and had his best season in his final year. While only playing in six games, Stevenson was still able to rush 101 times for 665 yards and seven touchdowns. While not relied on in the passing game, he showed he could perform well enough, totaling 28 receptions for 298 yards in his collegiate career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Stevenson until you see his usage in the offense. He is probably more of a long-term asset than a short-term one. Add in a dislocated thumb and he’s worth waiting on.