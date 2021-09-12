Mac Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Mac Jones was expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Patriots, but once the team saw his performance in the preseason, he became the quarterback of the present too. Jones is expected to help open up this offense as he is more of a pocket passer rather than a mobile quarterback like former teammate Cam Newton. The only thing left to see with Jones is how quickly he adjusts to real NFL action, and if he can return this team to the success it had for so many years.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

Jones is the latest in the quarterback tree coming out of the University of Alabama. Jones joins a Patriots team that has an offense that is a shell of its former self and is looking at rebuilding and getting back to the old Patriot way. The team brought in the top two tight end free agents in Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, a burner wide receiver in Nelson Agholor and they seem to be trusting Damien Harris to be the running back rather than utilizing a committee. For Jones, hopes are high for the long-term, but in the short-term, fantasy managers should be taking a wait-and-see approach before thrusting him into your starting quarterback position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jones this week and see how he adjusts. If he does well, consider him next week against a bad Jets team.