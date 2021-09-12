DeVante Parker start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

DeVante Parker finds himself in Week 1 as the most experienced wide receiver that will be suiting up for the Dolphins alongside the rookie Jaylen Waddle and Jakeem Grant. Parker had an average season in 2020, but he was never really able to get on a consistent page with either Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa and he dealt with another minor injury. Parker had a great 2019 season and he didn’t quite match that success in 2020. This season, Parker is going to hopefully be on a better page with his young quarterback and can take advantage of this Dolphins offense being more competitive.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR DeVante Parker

After setting career numbers for receptions, yards and touchdowns in 2019 Parker slightly regressed in 2020. One big concern with Parker has always been if injuries are limiting him because he has only logged a full season once out of his six-year career. Even with some new faces on the team to try and open up the offense, Parker stands to actually benefit from the spotlight not being on him in this offense. If he can stay healthy, another career year isn’t out of the question.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

For Week 1, Parker should only be considered a start in the deepest of leagues.