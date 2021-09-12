Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jaylen Waddle was the second overall receiver taken in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he is looking to prove that he should’ve been the first. Waddle reunites with his college quarterback Tua Tagovaila. Waddle is presumed to slide in as the WR1 for the Dolphins and hopefully will pick up early chemistry with Tagovailoa as he looks to make an impact early for the Miami Dolphins.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

Waddle had an injury-shortened final season at the University of Alabama but still managed to play in six games where he had 28 receptions for 591 yards and four touchdowns. His 21.1 average yards per reception was a career-high for him. In the season that he played with Tagovailoa as his quarterback, he had 33 receptions for 560 yards and six touchdowns. The biggest asset to Waddle’s game is that when he gets into space, it is hard to either bring him down or catch him. In fantasy drafts this year, he was going as the WR46 so fantasy managers are hopeful that he outperforms his draft capital.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Patriots secondary is solid and Waddle is going to be in his first career game. Sit him this week.