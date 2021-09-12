Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going into the new season as the definitive starter for the Miami Dolphins and is hoping to improve in 2020. In his rookie season, he split time under center with veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick and was quoted as saying that he had a tough time with the playbook. He ended up playing in 10 games, throwing for 1,814 yards, with 11 touchdowns and five interceptions so expectations are high for Tagovailoa going forward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

With a full offseason under his belt, Tagovailoa is going to be tasked with helping the Dolphins compete in the tough AFC East this year. For fantasy football purposes, Tagovailoa has some new weapons around him. The Dolphins reunited him with a college teammate, drafting Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The team also brought in free agent wide receiver Will Fuller who is still serving a suspension from last year’s PED violation that includes Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. Tagovailoa likely wasn’t drafted to be your fantasy team’s starting quarterback and this week he faces the New England Patriots defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Dolphins are banged up, don’t have Will Fuller this week and are facing a stout Patriots defense. Sit Tagovailoa this week.