Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

One of the more surprising situations in fantasy football this season has to be that the Miami Dolphins are apparently putting their faith into Myles Gaskin and didn’t do much in the way of competition for the young running back. The third-year running back out of Washington fits with the Dolphins offense getting younger and looking to rebuild itself to compete.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

The surprise around Gaskin being the starting running back in this backfield shouldn’t be super surprising because he has shown that he can be effective on the ground and through the receiving game. Gaskin played in 10 games last season and had at least four targets in nine of those games and totaled 41 receptions on the season. If the Dolphins do employ more of a committee approach to this backfield, Gaskin would retain more value in half-PPR and PPR formats than standard leagues. Until we see otherwise, Gaskin should slot in as an RB2 for your lineups in any format.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This week Gaskin draws the Patriots defense so keep him in that RB2/Flex range and start him.