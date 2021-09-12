Tyler Higbee start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams kick off the 2021 NFL season with a Sunday Night Football matchup against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Tyler Higbee has been a consistent tight end option for the Rams throughout the Sean McVay era and entering his sixth season, he stands as the top tight end option for the explosive L.A. offense. What are his fantasy prospects heading into Week 1 versus the Bears?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams TE Tyler Higbee

Higbee had a little bit of a come down in 2020 from his career high receiving season the year prior. He went from catching 69 of 89 targets for 734 yards in 2019 to catching 44 of 60 targets for 521 yards last season. He did up his career-high touchdown total to five, however, and with Gerald Everett leaving for Seattle in the offseason, he stands to get even more looks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While there are better tight end options out there, Higbee is a solid start for Week 1 as new quarterback Matthew Stafford is going to look to establish a rapport with his new weapons.