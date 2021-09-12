Noah Fant start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Noah Fant, 23-year old Broncos tight end, has plenty potential for a 2021 breakout season. However, he’s currently fighting a leg injury as he looks to build on his success from 2020 with the team’s new starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Fant ranked second in team targets behind WR Jerry Jeudy and led the team with 62 receptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos TE Noah Fant

While Fant was a top receiver for the Broncos in 2020, all but one of the games was without stud WR Courtland Sutton. Additionally, Jeudy is primed for a breakout second year with a more accurate QB. The game itself presents several problems if you are considering starting Fant. Bridgewater only targeted his TEs 7% of the time with Panthers, this is the lowest game total on the slate for weekend (42 total on DraftKings Sportsbook), the Giants defense did not allow a TE touchdown until Week 6 in 2020, and the Giants defense was the 13th lowest points per game allowed to TEs at 12.2. Those are a whole bunch of red flags.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fant is a sit this week for all the reasons mentioned above.