Andy Dalton start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Heading into camp, the big question was, ‘Who would win the starting quarterback job in Chicago?’ From the beginning, Matt Nagy was adamant that Dalton was his guy. Some people thought it was a bluff, especially after the first few preseason game. However, we now see that Dalton was set to be the starter all along. He was signed by Chicago in the offseason and their hope is that he can provide much better quarterback play than they’ve gotten in the last few years with Trubisky.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Andy Dalton

Dalton started the season as a backup last season, however, once Dak Prescott went down with the gruesome leg injury, Dalton took over as the starting quarterback in Dallas. In nine starts, he completed 64.9% of his passes while throwing for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a 53.8 QB rating. He also had a number of weapons while he was in Dallas with CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup which gave him an advantage.

Looking at Week 1, he will be taking on one of the best defenses in all of the NFL in the Los Angeles Rams. That defense allowed just 193.8 passing yards per game last season which was the best in all of the NFL. Their secondary took a big hit losing John Johnson and Troy Hill, however, they will still be one of the better secondaries in the NFL this year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dalton is a recommended sit this week. In a majority of fantasy leagues, there are probably much better quarterbacks out there that you could pick up rather than Dalton. For DFS, there are also much better plays at close to the same value.