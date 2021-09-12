Daniel Jones start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

This Sunday features what could be a wacky and explosive week 1 showcase between the traveling Denver Broncos and the New York Giants. While the Broncos look to expand upon their successful preseason, the Giants undertake the doozy of a task attempting the exact opposite.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants QB Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones only saw the field once in the preseason. He looked passable in that effort against the New England Patriots with an 88.3 rating and completing 17 of 22 passes. Despite a decent 2019, last season did not treat Jones nearly as well. If 2020 is anything to go off of, Jones will continue his tendency to throw a pick or two per game if he throws more than 15 or so passes in a game.

Daniel Jones has looked like a struggling quarterback for a while and the Denver Broncos are unlikely to be a team to allow enough breathing room for Jones to thrive on fantasy football rosters. With a strong defense and a superior defensive line, the Broncos are likely to be applying pressure to Jones that will only exacerbate his underlying issues on the field.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jones this weekend. He has struggled against aggressive defenses that specialize in shutting down the passing effort and having three tight ends listed on the injury report won’t help him tonight, either.