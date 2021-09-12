Saquon Barkley start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

After tearing his ACL in week two of the 2020 season, Saquon Barkley looks to make a triumphant return to the field after being teased throughout the week as “questionable” for his Week 1 debut against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

Barkley and the Giants were treading lightly on his after the running back sat out the bulk of the 2020 season and the 2021 preseason. Prior to his disastrous injury last year, Barkley cleared 1,000 yards in the 2019 season.

With three tight ends on the injury report and Barkley making a tentative return to the field after so many months off, it is unlikely we see Barkley playing anything close to a full game this weekend.

While I expect Barkley to have an impact in the second half of the season for the Giants’ struggling offense, I also expect him to have limited minutes on Sunday. The Giants are rebuilding and are still getting on track. With or without Barkley, the Giants have time to get around the results of this game. A longer term pain — like Barkley being injured again — would be far more consequential. Don’t expect the Giants to take that risk.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I expect the young Barkley to do little more than test the waters and touch the ball 8-12 times before warming the bench. If you think Barkley will do his best Barry Sanders impression out there this weekend with a limited number of downs, go for it. But everyone else lacking such confidence should keep Barkley off their fantasy football rosters for this first game.