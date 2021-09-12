Kenny Golladay start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Kenny Golladay has been dealing with a hamstring injury for much of the past month, but he avoided the final injury report in Week 1. He was limited in practice, but appears on track to make his debut for the New York Giants when they open the season against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants WR Kenny Golladay

Following a hamstring injury sustained in August, Golladay has struggled to get healthy and missing downs as a fresh face on the team is not going to serve him well going into Sunday’s matchup.

With three tight ends on the injury report, the offense of the New York Giants are likely to struggle against the aggressive Denver defense.

The return of Saquon Barkley is likely to open up some offensive options for the Giants early on, but it is unlikely that Barkley sees many total downs and I suspect Golladay will find himself in a similarly limited position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Avoid Golladay this weekend. He is expected to be slow out of the gate given how easy it can be to tweak a soft tissue injury. Chemistry with Daniel Jones might be a concern as well with limited practice reps. If you’re in a particularly deep league, consider playing him, but otherwise it is worth waiting until we know he is back on track.