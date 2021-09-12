Kyle Rudolph start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Despite only been cleared to fully practice for the last week, Kyle Rudolph finds himself in the TE1 position for the injury-ravaged New York Giants this weekend in their Week 1 home opener against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Giants TE Kyle Rudolph

Evan Engram has been ruled out of Week 1 with a calf injury. That makes Rudolph the healthiest tight end on the Giants roster. He is coming off of offseason foot surgery and opened training camp on the PUP list. He has been practice for a couple weeks now, so he should be good to go from a health perspective.

Although he is a fresh face to the New York Giants, he spent 10 seasons with the Minnesota Vikings and made a good account of himself year over year. The two-time Pro Bowler saw his usage decline in Minnesota over the years but still averaged over 10 yards per reception.

With a weakened offensive roster for the Giants heading into Sunday, it is likely Daniel Jones will be lean on the steady pass catcher.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can probably do better, but Rudolph offers some upside as a volume play in deeper leagues.