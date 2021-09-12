Javonte Williams start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Javonte Williams is entering his rookie season with the Broncos and is fighting for playing time alongside veteran Melvin Gordon. Although, the Broncos used a second round pick on Williams he is still listed behind Gordon on the depth chart to start the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Javonte Williams

While in college, Javonte led college football in forcing the most missed tackles(75) while averaging 7.3 yards per carry. He added in 25 receptions were third best in this draft class. The Giants defense can be exposed from the RB position, giving up 25 points per game to the position. But, it remains to be seen what volume of that will go to Williams.

The rookie saw preseason work in the first two games while Gordon sat, but then sat in the final preseason game while Gordon got work. That makes it difficult to know what the plan is.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is a sit in Week 1 despite the decent matchup. It’s a low total game with a new starting QB in Denver, and we just don’t know how quickly Williams will claim some of Gordon’s workload.