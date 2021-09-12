Jerry Jeudy start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy could be in for a breakout season in Year 2 after an impressive season as a rookie in 2020. The Broncos passing game will see a change at the quarterback position, and we’ll get our first look at what it will look like on Sunday against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

In his first NFL season, Jeudy caught 52 passes for 856 yards with three touchdowns last year. The Broncos brought in Teddy Bridgewater, who won the training camp quarterback competition over Drew Lock and will get the start in Week 1. Courtland Sutton is coming off a torn ACL from last season, so there are plenty of question marks surrounding this passing game heading into Sunday. The Giants were about as average as it gets as a passing defense in 2020.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jeudy is the top pass-catching offense and can be used as a low-end wide receiver No. 3 in fantasy lineups. If you have better options at the position, it might be best to look elsewhere because what will happen with this passing game is anybody’s guess heading into Week 1.