Melvin Gordon start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Melvin Gordon is entering the final year of his contract with the Denver Broncos and is again fighting for playing time — this time with newly drafted 2nd round pick Javonte Williams. The seventh year back is playing for a future contract but is presently employed with a team with a history of RB by committee-type approach.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon has been incredibly inconsistent over his career. He has had four seasons where he’s averaged 3.9 yards per carry and two with over 4.5. On paper this is a good defensive matchup for the Broncos RB facing a team that was 11th worst versus RB per game in fantasy. While he is competing with rookie Javonte Williams for touches in the backfield, he out-touched Lindsay in 2020 215 to 118 in carries with Lindsay playing four fewer games. It remains to be seen what the workload for Gordon will be like.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This should be a low-scoring road game. Sit Gordon until we see what share of this offense he establishes.