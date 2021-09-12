Courtland Sutton start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton will enter his fourth season in the NFL and only played in one game after tearing his ACL in the 2020 season. He appears to be ready to go to begin this year as the Broncos get started against the New York Giants in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos WR Courtland Sutton

Sutton will be getting passes thrown to him by Teddy Bridgewater, and Sutton could be one of the biggest wild cards at the wide receiver position. He appeared in just one game since the 2019 season and combining that with a change at quarterback makes for quite a bit of uncertainty in what to expect from him. In his last full season, Sutton broke out with 72 receptions for 1,112 yards with six touchdowns. If he can come close to those numbers, fantasy owners would be thrilled. The Giants had an average defense against the pass in 2020.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sutton can be looked at as a low-end No. 4 wide receiver heading into the first weekend of the NFL season, so he can be sent to the bench in Week 1. Until we see what he looks like in this offense, he can stay out of fantasy lineups.