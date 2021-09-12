Teddy Bridgewater start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Denver Broncos essentially ended the Drew Lock era by announcing Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter in Week 1. The Denver offense is not projected to be all that explosive this season, and Bridgewater has a rather low ceiling heading into Week 1 against the New York Giants.

Fantasy Football analysis: Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater was the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in 2020 with decent but unspectacular numbers. He completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,733 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 279 yards with five touchdowns. Bridgewater has some potential with this group of wide receivers that are highlighted by Jerry Jeudy heading into Year 2 along with Courtland Sutton. The Broncos will go up against the Giants defense that was about average against the pass last season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bridgewater is not going to be startable in the majority of leagues with much better options across the league. He has extremely low upside and should rank near the bottom of the 32 starting quarterbacks from a fantasy perspective in Week 1.