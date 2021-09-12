Cooper Kupp start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Rams will officially begin their march back to the NFC playoffs this Sunday night when welcoming the Chicago Bears to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

One of the most consistent forces for Sean McVay’s offense has been wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who returns for his fifth season in Los Angeles. With a new quarterback in Matthew Stafford throwing to him, what are his fantasy prospects for Week 1 of the new season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams WR Cooper Kupp

Starting 12 out of 15 games in 2020, Kupp’s production only slightly dipped from the year prior. He ended up snaring 92 balls for 974 yards as the Rams made yet another run to the postseason. His trips to the end zone saw a significant dropoff from his career high of 10 in 2019 to just three in 2020. We’ll see if Stafford can get him to paydirt more consistently.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Kupp is solidly the No. 2 option behind Robert Woods on the Rams’ receiver hierarchy but he’s a solid start for anyone considering him in Week 1.