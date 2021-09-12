Sony Michel start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Prior to the trade, it was hard to have any expectations for Sony Michel because Patriots running backs are so unpredictable. This Rams offense will put up big numbers, however what Michel will do in Los Angeles is still up in the air.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Sony Michel

Michel will likely be their main guy in the passing game. McVay already announced that Darrell Henderson was the number one running back in Los Angeles. Last season, in just nine games, Michel rushed for 449 yards and one touchdown as well as 114 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown.

The Bears were around middle of the pack in both rushing and passing defense last season. Michel likely won't get too many carries against this Bears defense, however McVay will look to get him involved in the passing game. He should make a big impact for this Rams passing game this season. In the past, McVay has always drawn up some creative plays for running backs in the passing game as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Michel is a recommended sit. Henderson is the better play between the two running backs for the Rams.