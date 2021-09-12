Darrell Henderson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

We know how electric this Los Angeles Rams offense has been projected to be. They will need Henderson to step up and give them more than he has his whole career. He will be the teams number one running back heading into Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams RB Darrell Henderson

Henderson was expected to play a similar role to last season prior to Cam Akers injury at the beginning of camp. Now, we’re expecting Henderson to be the lead back, which he hasn’t really been in his two years in the league. Last season, while splitting carries with Akers, Henderson rushed for 658 yards and five touchdowns as well as 159 yards receiving with one touchdown. With Sony Michel now in Los Angeles, Henderson will not be used as much but he’ll still be the lead back in the run game.

The Chicago Bears run defense ranked 15th in the NFL while allowing 113.4 yards per game. I expect the Rams to throw the ball much more as Stafford has always been a quarterback who throws the ball a ton. With all the receiving weapons in Los Angeles, his passes might increase even more

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Henderson is a recommended sit. Between him and Michel, Henderson is the better play. This will be a big passing week for the Rams.