Matthew Stafford start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

There are some high expectations for Matthew Stafford heading into his first year with the Los Angeles Rams. It will be interesting to see how electric that offense will be now with Stafford under center and if they can live up to their Super Bowl expectations.

Fantasy Football analysis: Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Other than Calvin Johnson, Stafford really didn't have too many big name weapons in Detroit with him. In 16 games last season, he threw for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions with a 68.4 QB rating. Marvin Jones and TJ Hockenson were Stafford’s main weapons in Detroit. He’s now going to Los Angeles where there are a number of guys who will play a huge role in their offense.

Chicago’s passing defense ranked 13th in the NFL in opponent passing yards. While they have two of the best pash rushers in the NFL, their cornerbacks aren’t the best and this Rams offense should throw all over the Bears defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stafford is a recommended start this week. He will be throwing the ball a ton on Sunday and should have success doing it. Stafford has one of the best matchups of all the quarterbacks in fantasy and DFS this week.