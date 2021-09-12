David Montgomery start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

David Montgomery had a great season in 2020. He was a top 10 fantasy running back and they're expecting to him to have even better numbers this season. He is dealing with a new quarterback in Andy Dalton, but he also will not face Week 1 competition from Tarik Cohen. The latter is out due to injury and Damien Williams is going to be the clear No. 2 behind Montgomery.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB David Montgomery

Last season, Montgomery was a steal in fantasy drafts. He had a much better season than expected. In 15 games, the 5’10, 222 pound running back rushed for 1070 yards, eight touchdowns, and just one fumble on 247 carries. Montgomery also played a major role in the passing game as he had 54 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns.

The Rams defense took a step back this season as they lost three major contributors. In the Bears matchup, Montgomery rushed for 48 yards on just 14 carries along with five receptions for 21 yards. With Dalton as the starting quarterback and Cohen sidelined, Montgomery will be getting a ton of touches.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

David Montgomery is a recommended start for Week 1. The Bears will need to get him involved as much as they can if they want to compete in this one.