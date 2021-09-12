Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Allen Robinson has been one of the most underrated receivers in the league the past few years and the Bears quarterback play hasn’t helped him at all. This may also be his last season in Chicago, so he’ll be playing for a big contract next season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

Robinson is coming off back-to-back seasons with 1000+ receiving yards. He was outspoken about his frustrations with the Bears as they couldn't agree to a contract extension. Last season, Robinson had 102 receptions for 1250 yards and six touchdowns. He was frustrated with his red zone targets as well.

He will have a challenging matchup on Sunday as he will line up in front of one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL with Jalen Ramsey. In the matchup against the Rams last season, he had four receptions for 70 yards. That will be a matchup to watch this weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Dalton at quarterback, and against Ramsey, Robinson is a recommended sit.