Cole Kmet start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

There are a ton of people expecting a surprising year out of Cole Kmet. It’s tough to have a good prediction for Kmet with a new quarterback under center.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet

Early during last season, Kmet saw minimal targets. As the season went on, the rookie starting get more and more opportunities. With Jimmy Graham in Chicago and Kmet being a rookie, it was expected that it would take some time for him to be consistent in this offense. Kmet finished the season with 28 receptions for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be interesting to see who will be in coverage on him. Jimmy Graham was also much more of a red zone target last season than Kmet. Another thing to look for is the way Andy Dalton has gotten his tight ends involved in the past.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Jimmy Graham in Chicago as well, Kmet is a recommended sit.