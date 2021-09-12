Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 1 fantasy football advice

Jimmy Graham is heading into his 12th season in the NFL. Last season, he was a big part of the Bears red zone offense. We could see more of that this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Jimmy Graham

While Graham was strong in the red zone last season, it is difficult to predict exactly what role he will play this season as Kmet is expected to take a big step forward. Graham had 50 receptions for 456 yards and eight touchdowns. Graham’s targets dropped a bit later in the season, as Kmet started getting more opportunities.

Although the Rams secondary got worse, this is still a scary defense. In last years matchup against the Rams, Graham had five catches for 31 yards. The Bears should be running the ball a lot as David Montgomery is one of their best players offensively.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Graham is a recommended sit as it’s a bit of a tough situation with two tight ends. There should be a number of guys out there in fantasy leagues and at similar value in DFS who will score higher than Graham.