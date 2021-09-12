Cincinnati vs. Indiana odds heading into game week

For the first time since 1998, the (2-0) Cincinnati Bearcats face the (1-1) Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington, IN on Saturday, September 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC or ESPN.

The Bearcats haven’t beaten the Hoosiers since 1957, but have their best chance to this season. They are coming off two blowout wins against Miami of Ohio and Murray State and Indiana is their biggest test before taking on Notre Dame next week. Against Murray State, the final score looked dominant, but the Bearcats went into halftime tied 7-7. They will need to get started earlier against the Hoosiers if they want to come away with a win on the road.

The Hoosiers rebounded from an opening loss to Iowa and took care of business this past weekend against Idaho, winning 56-14. The story of this one was the special teams for Indiana as they had both a blocked punt returned for a touchdown and an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown. Running back Stephen Carr had 22 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown so Indiana is going to look to control the clock in this one.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Cincinnati -3 (now -4)

Total: 46.5

