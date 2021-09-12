Michigan State vs. Miami odds heading into game week

For the first time since 1989, the Michigan State Spartans face the Miami Hurricanes. The Spartans have never beaten the Hurricanes so they will look to change this in Miami, FL on Saturday, September 18th at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

This will be the (2-0) Spartans' biggest test of the 2021 season so far after wins against Northwestern in Week 1 and against Youngstown State in Week 2. Most recently, quarterback Payton Thorne and running back Jordon Simmons packed quite the one-two bunch for the offense totaling 420 yards and five touchdowns between them through the air and on the ground.

Miami (1-1) escaped a close call against Appalachian State in Week 2. The Mountaineers were driving to set up a potential game-winning score, but the Hurricanes defense was able to hold strong and force a game-sealing turnover on downs. The Hurricanes got blown out by Alabama in Week 1 and looked shaky this week. They have work to do this week before hosting the Spartans on Saturday.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Miami -8

Total: 56.5

