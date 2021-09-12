Nebraska vs. Oklahoma odds heading into game week

For the first time since the Nebraska Cornhuskers left the Big-12, they return to Norman, Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, September 18 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The (2-1) Cornhuskers dropped their opening matchup to Illinois, but have won their two most recent games against Fordham and Buffalo. This will be their toughest matchup yet, so hopefully, they have worked out the struggles from the first part of their season. Quarterback Adrian Martinez led the team in passing and rushing this past weekend so they will need him to be at his best to take on the Sooners.

The (2-0) Sooners has a scare in Week 1 from Tulane, but took care of business this past weekend against Western Carolina winning 76-0. Spencer Rattler continues to be extremely accurate, completing 20 of 26 passes for 243 yards and five touchdowns last Saturday. The Sooners defense are hoping to ride their momentum holding Western Carolina to only 178 total yards of offense.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Oklahoma -23

Total: 64.5

