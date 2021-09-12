Alabama vs. Florida odds heading into game week

The (2-0) Alabama Crimson Tide faces the (2-0) Florida Gators in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on CBS.

Only Alabama could lose all of the talents in the NFL Draft that they did and look as dominant as ever. They have outscored their first two opponents 96-27 so far and look to continue that momentum as they head to The Swamp. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young faces his biggest test yet, so it will interesting to see how this team fares with an SEC rival.

The Gators have two quarterbacks they used this past weekend in junior Emory Jones and freshman Anthony Richardson. They both were effective against Mercer and it looks like Florida enjoys using them both in their offensive scheme. They will face their biggest test yet against the stout Crimson Tide defense this weekend to see if that scheme is sustainable.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Alabama -15

Total: 54.5

