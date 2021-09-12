USC vs. Washington State odds heading into game week

The (1-1) USC Trojans are coming off a shocking loss and head to Pullman, WA to face the (1-1) Washington Cougars for this conference matchup on Saturday, September 18th at 3:30 ET. The game is scheduled to air on FOX.

The Trojans lost to the Stanford Cardinals last weekend because their offense had trouble finishing drives. The Trojans only had one turnover but had to settle for two short-field goals because their offense sputtered getting into the redzone. They are going to have to rely on quarterback Kedon Slovis to complete drives and have more impact from their running backs if they hope to beat Washington State.

The Cougars had their own surprising loss, but theirs came in Week 1 against Utah State. They were able to rebound in Week 2 defeating Portland State 44-24. Sophomore quarterback Jayden De Laura filled in after starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano was injured in Week 1 and De Laura looked more comfortable in the offense Week 2. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 303 yards and three touchdowns, granted it was against an FCS opponent. We will see what he truly is capable of in this tougher matchup.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: USC -10

Total: 61.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.