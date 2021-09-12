Florida State vs. Wake Forest odds heading into game week

The (0-2) Florida State Seminoles lost on a hail mary against Jacksonville State and now travel to face the (2-0) Wake Forest Demon Deacons in Winston-Salem, NC on Saturday, September 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Seminoles have suffered back-to-back late-game losses. In Week 1, they took Notre Dame to overtime, but couldn’t clutch a win. This past weekend, the ‘Noles lost on a Jacksonville State hail mary as time expired. Now, they face their first conference opponent of the season and they are on the road. Quarterback McKenzie Milton has been a newsworthy story with the injury he has overcome, and he is going to look to right the ship against the Demon Deacons.

The Demon Deacons have scored at least 41 points in both of their games so far this season against Old Dominion and Norfolk State. The Deacons have shown flexibility on their offense with quarterback Sam Hartman leading the charge in Week 1, and the rushing attack taking over in Week 2. If the Deacons are able to win against Florida State, they will have their first (3-0) start since 2019 when they started the season by winning their first five games.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Wake Forest -5

Total: 67.5

