Mississippi State vs. Memphis odds heading into game week

For the first time since 2011, the (2-0) Mississippi State Bulldogs are facing the Memphis Tigers in Memphis, TN on Saturday, September 18th at 4:00 ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN2.

Mississippi State survived a scare from Louisiana Tech in Week 1 and bounced back strong against North Carolina State in Week 2. Quarterback Will Rogers threw 49 passes in the win and the Bulldogs only rushed the ball 15 total times. This offense is a little one-sided at the moment, but if it ain’t broke don’t fix it. That being said, for season-long success they won’t want to be so one-dimensional.

While their opponents are one-dimensional, Memphis’ win against Arkansas State in Week 2 showed that they are balanced. Quarterback Seth Henigan threw for 417 yards and five touchdowns while running back Brandon Thomas carried the ball 18 times for 191 yards and two touchdowns. The concern for Memphis though is that they gave up 50 points to Arkansas State (including 582 passing yards) so their defense is going to have to shape up against the Bulldogs.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Mississippi State -3

Total: 58.5

