South Carolina vs. Georgia odds heading into game week

The (2-0) South Carolina Gamecocks take on their divisonal rival Georgia Bulldogs in Athens, GA on September 18th at 7:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN.

The Shane Beamer era is underway in Columbia and the Gamecocks are 2-0. Their first game was a blowout against Eastern Illinois and they won in Week 2 on a field goal as time expired against East Carolina. They are hoping to have quarterback Luke Doty healthy because grad assistant Zeb Noland looked shaky at best this past weekend. The Georgia defense is one of the best in the country and the Gamecocks are going to have to get their run game going to compete in this one.

The Bulldogs emerged victorious in the defensive struggle against Clemson in Week 1 and they rolled against UAB in Week 2. The main question for the Bulldogs was if they could get their offense going and quarterback Stetson Bennett may be the spark they needed as he was 10 for 12 passing for 288 yards and five touchdowns. The Bulldogs haven’t been able to be as productive on the ground as they would like, so they may focus on that against the Gamecocks.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Georgia -32

Total: 52.5

