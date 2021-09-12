Auburn vs. Penn State odds heading into game week

The (2-0) Auburn Tigers face off against the (2-0) Penn State Nittany Lions in State College, PA on Saturday, September 18th at 7:30 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on ABC.

This game will easily be the toughest of the Tigers 2021 season so far as they travel to State College to take on Penn State. So far, they have absolutely rolled their opponents Akron and Alabama State, outscoring them 122-10 combined. Running back Tank Bigsby has back-to-back games of more than 100 yards rushing so he will be pivotal in helping quarterback Bo Nix open up this offense.

These two teams have met twice in the history of their programs and Auburn has the most recent win back in 2003. Penn State won a competitive game against conference rival Wisconsin in Week 1 and followed that up with a dominant performance against Ball State in Week 2. Senior quarterback Sean Clifford has shown his dual-threat capabilities during the start of the season. Most recently he had 230 passing yards and 66 rushing yards with two total touchdowns.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Penn State -7 (now -5)

Total: 56.5 (now 53.5)

