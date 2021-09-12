Oklahoma State vs. Boise State odds heading into game week

The (2-0) Oklahoma State Cowboys are on the road to take on the (1-1) Boise State Broncos in Boise, ID on Saturday, September 18th at 9:00 PM ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

Oklahoma State sits atop the Big-12 as they head into their third game of the season. They have had two close calls so far with a seven-point win against Montana State in Week 1 and then a five-point win against Tulsa in Week 2. Oklahoma State went into the fourth quarter against Tulsa, losing 14-7. They mounted a fourth-quarter comeback and were able to hold off Tulsa for the win. The Cowboys are going to face the best offense of their season so far in Boise State so their defense is going to have to show up.

The blue field Broncos are off to a fair start through their first two games. They lost a close game against UCF by five points in Week 1 but stormed back against the University of Texas-El Paso in Week 2 winning 54-13. Junior quarterback Hank Bachmeier is the heart of this offense and he threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns this week. The Oklahoma State defense has been shown to be beatable, so if Boise State can go up early, they may be able to hold on for a win.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Boise -4

Total: 54.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA/MI), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (NH/CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH). CO/IL/IN/IA/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.