Maryland vs. Illinois odds heading into game week

This will be the second time that these teams have met, with Maryland taking the win in their first meeting in 2018. In this matchup, the (2-0) Maryland Terrapins face the (1-2) Illinois Fighting Illini in Champaign, IL on Friday, September 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game is scheduled to air on FS1.

Taulia Tagovailoa is doing his best to make you know his name rather than being known as “Tua’s little brother”. In their most recent game, Tagovailoa went 22-27 passing for 274 yards and three touchdowns as his Terrapins beat the Howard Bison 62-0. While any shutout is impressive, the Terrapins defense only gave up a total of 146 yards. This Big East versus Big Ten matchup should be a good one.

Playing in arguably the best Week 0 game against Nebraska, the Fighting Illini looked poised to have a solid season in 2021. Unfortunately, their season-opening upset win led to two losses against the University of Texas at San Antonio and most recently the University of Virginia. When Illinois is at their best, quarterback Artur Sitkowski is able to open up the offense through the air and on the ground so the pressure is going to be on him in this game.

Opening Odds from Circa Sports

Spread: Maryland -5.5

Total: 59.5

