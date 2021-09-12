Jaguars vs. Texans game picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL season

We’ll be treated to a matchup of AFC South rivals right out the gate in Week 1 as the Jacksonville Jaguars travel to NRG Stadium to meet the Houston Texans. The game will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans matchup in Week 1 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Texans Week 1 odds

Spread: Jaguars -3

Point total: 46

Moneyline: Jaguars -180, Texans +155

Our picks for Jaguars vs. Texans

Pick against the spread: Jaguars -3

This will mark the official debut of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who will hit the road in his first professional game with an arsenal of weapons that includes James Robinson, DJ Chark, and Laviska Shenault Jr.

The Texans are coming off a tumultuous offseason and were 6-10 against the spread last season. Expect the Jacksonville to cover on the road.

Over/under X points: U46

Both teams are starting brand new quarterbacks in this one with Lawrence getting his first taste of NFL action and Tyrod Taylor serving as the brand new starter for the Texans. It’ll take some time for both offense to get revving in this one, so lean on the under here.

Preferred player prop: Laviska Shenault O48.5 receiving yards (-115)

Shenault came out of the preseason with much hype and upside. The second-year wideout from Colorado has the potential to overtake Chark as the top receiver in Jacksonville and establish himself as Lawrence’s go-to choice. He’ll get plenty of looks in this one, so expect him to cross 48.5 yards with ease.

