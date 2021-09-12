Austin Ekeler injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: After dealing with a hamstring injury earlier this week, Ekeler is expected to play today, per Adam Schefter.

The Los Angeles Chargers got a surprise earlier this week when running back Austin Ekeler missed practice on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Wearing full pads and holding his helmet, he watched Thursday’s practice from the sidelines, but was back on the field for Friday’s session. Ekeler is officially listed as questionable on the official injury report. He is expected to play, however.

Fantasy football impact: Austin Ekeler (Hamstring)

Ekeler has tremendous fantasy upside and plays a key role as a dual-threat running back in the Chargers offense. Though he splits carries with his backfield mates, he’s a force in the passing game. Two seasons ago, he caught 92 passes for 993 yards and eight touchdowns. But injuries, a hamstring injury in particular, clipped his contributions last year, hence the worry when ended up sitting out of practice this week.

But he’s safe to start this week in fantasy football, though you should probably double check Sunday morning that there aren’t any last-minute changes. If Ekeler can’t go, the Chargers roll with a combo of Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree.