Hunter Henry injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

The New England Patriots made a big splash in the offseason when they signed tight ends Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith to create the two-tight end that defenses would have a hard time stopping. But there was some concern that we might have to wait to see it in action as both players dealt with injuries in the lead up to Week 1. Henry’s injury, in particular, looked like it might threaten his availability, as he missed most of August with a banged up shoulder. But he’s ready to roll for Week 1. He’s not even listed on the official injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Hunter Henry (Shoulder)

Henry and Smith are both going to be solid options in for fantasy football lineups. It’s rare that you can start both tight ends in a system like that, but that is definitely the case with Henry and Smith.

If Henry, or Smith, does end up missing time with injury, the other tight end should see an uptick in targets. At any rate, the Patriots will have both players on the field this week, and you can confidently have them in your lineup too.