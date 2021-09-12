Kenny Golladay injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been removed from the official injury report and is cleared to play in Sunday’s game. He missed most of training camp and the preseason with his new team because of a hamstring injury. He was finally practicing the week before last, but was limited to start the week leading up to the team’s season opener against the Denver Broncos. The team cleared him on Friday.

Fantasy football impact: Kenny Golladay (hamstring)

While Golladay is back this week, the Giants are still dealing with some injuries on offense. Tight end Evan Engram is out and running back Saquon Barkley is limited. That could translate to more looks for Golladay, who the team signed in the offseason to be the No. 1 wideout. However, he hasn’t had much practice time with quarterback Daniel Jones and they’re facing off against one of the league’s toughest defenses. This won’t be an easy week for Golladay by any means, but he’s still a serviceable option in the WR3 or Flex spots in most lineups.