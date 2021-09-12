Adam Trautman injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman is healthy and ready to go for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Trautman got a scare when he was carted off the field with a leg injury in a preseason game. He is not listed on this week’s official injury report.

Fantasy football impact: Adam Trautman (foot)

Trautman’s fellow tight end, Nick Vannett, is going to be out with a knee injury, leaving Trautman as the clear favorite. His fantasy appeal is helped by the fact that the Saints are also thin on receiving options with Michael Thomas out for an extended period of time.

He has a stiff test this week against a Packers defense that was one of the league’s best at stopping tight ends. They gave up an average of less than 10 fantasy points per game to the position last season. Still, New Orleans doesn’t have much choice to push the ball some to Trautman, and they’ve shown a tendency in the past to look to the tight end in the end zone. He’s a decent start this week if you don’t have one of the top five or six guys.