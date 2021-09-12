Evan Engram injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: Engram will be out for today’s game with a calf injury, however veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph is good to go, per Jordan Raanan.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram will not play in his team’s opener this Sunday against the Denver Broncos. Engram suffered a calf injury during the team’s preseason finale, exiting that contest earlier than planned. After missing practice, he was officially listed as out on Friday’s injury report.

The Giants will turn to offseason addition Kyle Rudolph without Engram on the field this week. Once a consistent producer with the Vikings, Rudolph has trailed off in recent seasons. He’s also dealt with injuries in the lead up to this game, showing up as limited in Wednesday’s practice himself.

Rudolph might have some appeal if you’re desperate for help at the position this week. However, the Giants will likely lean heavily on their receivers in this one, a group led by Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and rookie Kadarius Toney. They’ve also got a particularly tough matchup against the Broncos defense, which should put a pretty tight ceiling on Rudolph’s production.