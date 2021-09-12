Saquon Barkley injury: What status means for Week 1 fantasy football

Game day update: Barkley will play in today’s season opener after being fully cleared by doctors, per Ian Rapoport. However, the Giants will reportedly ease the star running back in and use him sparingly. If that’s the case, we could see some snaps for backup RB Devontae Booker.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as questionable on this week’s official injury report. It’s the same knee injury he suffered early last season, the one that’s kept him limited throughout much of training camp. Barkley is expected to play this week when the Giants open the season against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy football impact: Saquon Barkley (knee)

At the end of the week, Barkley and the Giants were still keeping a tight lid on whether or not he would actually play. However, he did get in a limited practice session that day, and we should see him in action on Sunday afternoon.

The bigger question is how much action Barkley will see in the opener. Devontae Booker is expected to handle the majority of the workload for the Giants’ ground game as Barkley slowly transitions back into his usual full-time role. Neither player has much fantasy appeal this week against the Broncos.